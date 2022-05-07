NOBLE — The Noble Bears benefited from timely hitting and clutch pitching Saturday to win the Class 5A regional championship and advance to the state tournament for the second straight year.
Junior Colin Fisher was the hitting star against Bishop McGuinness with a 2-run home run and two doubles while starter Kasen Anglin nearly went the distance in an 11-8 win, the Bears’ second in two days against the Fighting Irish.
Noble (26-11) led 8-2 after two innings and 11-6 after six, but Bishop McGuinness fought back against Anglin, who struck out the first batter he faced in the bottom of the seventh. Anglin, though, gave up a walk to Ben Corley and a single to Augusto Schroeder and was pulled in favor of Jake Williams.
Williams struck out two of the next three batters he faced, but Bishop McGuinness scored two unearned runs on a throwing error to make the final score closer.
“We very easily could have rolled over and given them the game,” said Erik Hughes, the first-year Noble coach. “But they just kept on fighting.”
Braden Harper also knocked in two runs for the Bears and Chris Lovell (three hits), Bryson Carey, Cooper Nash and Anglin each drove in a run.
Noble’s defense committed two throwing errors — including one in the third inning — that led to four runs, and a passed ball in the sixth inning allowed Bishop McGuinness to pull to within 8-6.
Brody Hauser hit a home run and drove in three runs for Bishop McGuinness, which scored a come-from-behind win against Lawton MacArthur earlier Saturday to earn a rematch with Noble. The Bears came out firing with six first-inning runs, the first two coming on Fisher’s home run off Fighting Irish starter Damon Cochran.
Cochran was pulled before he could record an out.
“I think the energy in the dugout helped a lot,” Fisher said. “All my teammates were hyped up and ready to go.”
On Friday, Fisher, an Arkansas commit, pitched a complete game against Bishop McGuinness, striking out 14 and limiting the Irish to one hit in a 5-0 win.
A day later, the Bears were posing for pictures and giving their first-year head coach a Gatorade bath. Noble will likely play its first game of the state tournament Thursday, but Hughes said a site and opponent had not been determined.
Hughes said his players overcame a lot of adversity to reach the state tournament.
“They’ve probably lost more games than everyone else in the state tournament, but they’ve lost the right games,” he said. “They’ve lost a lot of games, but now they get to play for [a championship].