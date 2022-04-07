Norman High couldn’t keep the momentum going from a fast start offensively and went cold late in a loss to Duncan on Thursday.
Ben Huntley hit a two-run homer to extend the Tigers’ lead to five with no outs in the top of the fourth inning. The home run accounted for Norman High’s 11th hit of the game and gave them a 10-5 laed.
The Tigers took control early with three runs in the first inning, but Duncan answered right back with four hits and three runs in the bottom of the inning to tie the game. Norman High gave the Demons the opportunity they needed in the bottom of the fourth when two runners scored on the same NHS error.
Trailing 10-7 going into the bottom of the fifth, Duncan’s Trevyn Stewart hit a grand slam to take an one-run lead. The Demons held on to win 11-10 despite having more errors (4-2) and less hits (10-12) than the Tigers.
However, the Tigers managed to snag a win earlier in the day, as a five-run fifth inning handed the Tigers a run-rule win over Elgin in their first game on Thursday.
Huntley scored three runs on a homer into right field to end the game in the bottom of the fifth. Starting pitcher Liam McKinney pitched all five innings and only allowed two hits in the 8-0 win. He struck out four batters and walked two.
Ryan Huntley and Harrison Smith accounted for four of the team’s eight total hits.
• Timberwolves allow one hit in win over Pirates: Norman North used three pitchers to knock off Putnam City 14-0 in five innings.
Jack Bucholz started on the mound and struck out six batters with no walks in three innings pitched. The Pirates got their lone hit on a single in the top of the first inning. Tanner Ellis and Brodie Finlay combined to pitch the final two innings and they struck out three batters with no walks and no hits.
The Timberwolves set themselves up for a run-rule win early with eight runs in the first two innings. Bucholz got the first run of the second inning on a double into right field. Norman North came away with four hits and was walked three times on their way to scoring six runs in the inning.
Brae Alonzo and Jackson Lundquist each had two hits in the game and Jarod Fugate had a two-RBI triple in the bottom of the fourth.
The win extends the Timberwolves’ win streak to five games. They’ve scored at least 13 runs in all five of those games.
The team will be on the road to face Yukon on Friday at 5 p.m.