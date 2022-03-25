Norman High used a trio of pitchers to hold Guthrie to three hits and one run in a win on Friday's senior night.
Hunter Hayes started for the Tigers and struck out four batters in three innings, allowing two hits and one run. With the game scoreless in the bottom of the first, Ben Huntley gave Norman High the early lead with a line drive single that scored Dax Noles.
The Tigers had two hits and scored two more runs in the next inning, taking a 3-0 lead into the third. Guthrie’s Anthony Giddins brought in the team’s first run in the third inning on a sacrifice fly, but they wouldn’t have another hit until there were two outs in seventh inning.
NHS' Tyler Wilkins pitched the fourth inning; he allowed no hits and had a strikeout. Clayton Moore closed out the final three innings and struck out four batters while allowing one hit and no runs.
Jack Poarch went two for three for the Tigers, and six players accounted for the team’s seven hits.
The 5-1 victory pushes Norman High’s win streak to seven games. They’ve outscored opponents 62-6 over the last five games.
Timberwolves stumble in fourth in loss to Southmoore — Norman North couldn’t keep up with a big fourth inning by the Sabercats in a run-rule loss at home Friday.
Southmoore had four hits and six runs in the inning, including three consecutive hits and an error while facing two outs. The T-Wolves tried to battle back in the fifth with two singles in their first two at-bats, but had two strikeouts to close out the inning.
Norman North gave up one more run in the fifth and couldn’t get anything going in the bottom of the inning, which ended the game in a 8-0 run-rule. Jackson Lundquist led the T-Wolves at the plate, going two for three.
Norman North will look to put an end to its two-game losing streak at 5 p.m. Monday when it faces Moore at home.