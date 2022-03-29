MOORE — Norman North couldn’t keep the momentum going from a four-run first inning in a close loss on the road against Moore.
Harrison Utley stepped into a bases-loaded situation and cleared the bases on a double into left field. After taking a 4-0 lead going into the bottom of the first, the Lions came back with four hits and five runs to take control of the game.
Landon Bruce tied the game in the second after stealing home, but Moore’s Colby Mann retook the lead in the bottom of the third on a two-RBI single. The Lions extended their lead to two runs in the bottom of the sixth and the T-Wolves couldn’t come up with the plays it needed late to tie the game.
Will Bradley led off the seventh with a double and Brodie Finlay followed it up with a single. Jack Bucholz was able to drive in one run on a sac-fly, but the final two batters struck out with the tying run on third.
The 8-6 loss moves the Timberwolves back to .500 on the season. They’ll be back at home on Thursday when they host Westmoore at 6 p.m.
• Tigers fall in run-rule to Choctaw: Norman High gave up three early runs on their way to a 10-0 run-rule loss to Choctaw at home on Tuesday in five innings.
Choctaw’s Jarrett Flagger had two home runs on the day, including a solo-homer in the top of the third inning to help kickstart a five-run inning. The Tigers had four hits and gave up 12 with an error.