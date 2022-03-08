It wasn’t a guarantee that Community Christian would make it back to the state tournament.
Last season’s Royals — who finished with a 22-4 record — made their run to the Class 3A state semifinals behind a group of upperclassmen. They fell just short of making the state championship game, narrowly falling to Beggs by three points.
Only three rotation players from last year’s squad returned for this season. And after the team’s 2-4 start to the season, CCS coach Tim Price knew it was going to take a lot of hard work to replicate last season’s success.
“We were not very good early in the year,” Price said. “In fact, one of my assistant coaches reminded me that after we got beat in our first game — we looked terrible — I specifically told my team, ‘Listen, get this drilled into your head: we are not a state tournament team. Forget about going back. We have to go back to square one and just worry about getting better, little by little and day by day and try to turn into a competitive basketball team.’”
Fast forward four months, and a nearly year from last year’s state tournament, and the Royals are back.
“The fact that we made it is amazing. It’s incredible,” Price said.
Though the Royals didn’t make it easy on themselves.
They lost to Purcell to begin the regional tournament, placing them in the consolation bracket early. To make it back, they’d have to win five games in six days.
They took care of the first four games, setting up a rematch with Purcell in the area consolation finals. It took until the final buzzer to decide a winner, but the Royals pulled out a one-point victory to clinch a second-straight state tournament berth.
“After getting beat by Purcell in the first round of regionals and knowing that any team that did that would have to win five games in six days, you’ve got a very small percentage of making that happen,” Price said. “It truly was a situation where it was like, ‘You know what, we can’t worry about the end of the week. We’ve got to try to win this one game today. That’s our one and only focus is to survive today and move on.’”
Another key reason for CCS’ return is their returning players, particularly Cade Bond. The senior guard has led the team in scoring this season, scoring 29 of the Royals’ 49 points against Purcell to advance.
“I was going to take whatever was there,” Bond said. “If that meant me scoring 29, I’ll take that. If that meant someone else scoring 29, I’ll take that. I just wanted to win.
“We knew we could beat them going into the game. The revenge factor played a big part in our motivation to win that game, and we just decided we weren’t going down that night.”
It’s that mentality that has helped boost the Royals this season, Price said, and that’s what they’ll need at the state tournament.
“I’ve been coaching for 27 years. I’ve never had a player provide leadership abilities better than what Cade Bond has done,” Price said. “Of course, it’s a team effort. We’ve got to have everyone. But Cade has got such a mental toughness to where his mentality and his leadership abilities are carrying over to some of the others, and the mindset that we’re not going to back down from anyone.”
For the quarterfinals at 9 p.m. Wednesday, the Royals will face an unfamiliar foe in Washington.
The Royals haven’t matched with Washington (19-8) in recent years, though the teams have a few common opponents this season. Win that game, and the Royals will get the winner of Oklahoma Christian School and Vinita at 7 p.m. Friday.
The Royals have their eyes set on a bigger prize this season than just an appearance in the semifinals. But for Price, just making it back to the state tournament has been a joy for him.
“I just can’t remember any other year that I’ve ever had that’s been more gratifying than what our team has done,” Price said.