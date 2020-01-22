Caelin Hearne got loose for a dunk with about two minutes remaining and Norman North took a double-digit lead it didn’t lose.
Hearne finished with a team-high 20 points and North beat Moore 57-47 on Tuesday at Douglas H. Frederick Sports Complex.
Jacob Yohn finished with 10 points for the 12th-ranked Timberwolves (9-4).
North broke a tight game early, taking an 18-12 lead following a 6-0 run. Hearne pushed the lead to 29-19 with a 3-pointer at the buzzer.
Moore (5-8) had a chance to make it a game late when North guard Jaylon White was called for a technical foul with 2:37 left, but the Lions missed both free throws and never capitalized.
White and Aiden Walker each scored eight points.
North begins the Shawnee Invitational on Thursday.
