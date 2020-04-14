Community Christian’s basketball programs collected a few Greater Metro Athletic Conference awards.
Bai Jobe was named Co-Newcomer of the Year, while four CCS boys earned all-conference honors.
Josh Martin headlined the group, earning a first-team selection. Jack Cole was named to the second team, and Cade Bond and Liam Canty were represented as honorable mentions.
For the CCS girls, Kaegan McDuffey earned second-team all-conference honors, while Adysen Hoselton and Eposi Lambe earned honorable mention.
The CCS boys led the program to a 24-5 season. The Royals lost in the area-round consolation finals to Millwood, leaving them one game short of the state tournament.
The CCS girls finished 10-15, falling in regionals to Blackwell.
GMAC Girls All-Conference 2019-20 Awards
MVP: TaLiyah Gramling, Millwood
Offensive Player of the Year: Cymirah Williams, Millwood
Co-Defensive Player of the Year: Camden Furnish, Crossings Christian and Alysia Pickett, Millwood
Newcomer of the Year: Hannah Voskuhl, OCS
Coach of the Year: Dava Albert, Millwood
First Team All-Conference
Macy Moore, Heritage Hall
Nykale Cramer, Millwood
Meg Brady, OCS
Syncere Harrod, Millwood
Jaina Wiggins, Crooked Oak
Ashlyn Darter, Crossings Christian
Second Team All-Conference
Claudia Keyser, Crossings Christian
Olivia Keyser, Crossings Christian
Esme Castenada, Crooked Oak
Joycelyn Gunn, Millwood
Kaegan McDuffey, Community Christian
Honorable Mention All-Conference
Avery Freeman, Heritage Hall
Jada Wilson, Millwood
Annie Walker, Heritage Hall
Adysen Hoselton, Community Christian
Are’ah Brown, Millwood
Eposi Lambe, Community Christian
Emerson Rowe, Crossings Christian
Kiyana Smith, Millwood
Nevaeh Pollard, Crooked Oak
GMAC Boys All-Conference 2019-20 Awards
MVP: Trey Alexander, Heritage Hall
Offensive Player of the Year: Isaiah Williams, Millwood
Defensive Player of the Year: Phillip Smitherman, Heritage Hall
Co-Newcomers of the Year: Rickey Hunt, Millwood and Bai Jobe, Community Christian
Boys Coach of the Year: Shawn Schenk, Crossings Christian
First Team All-Conference
Reid Lovelace, Crossings Christian
Myles Jeffries, Millwood
Mason Robbins, OCS
Daniel Koonce, Crossings Christian
Josh Martin, Community Christian
Second Team All-Conference
Jack Spanier, Heritage Hall
Ethan Hodson, OCS
Guy Wood, Crossings Christian
Jack Cole, Community Christian
Mason Matteson, OCS
Honorable Mention All-Conference
Cooper Gudell, Crossings Christian
Cade Bond, Community Christian
Sebastian Perry, Heritage Hall
Randy Garcia, Crooked Oak
Tymier Adkins, Crooked Oak
Jake Jennings, OCS
Jacob Clinkenbeard, Crossings Christian
Liam Canty, Community Christian
Lamareonte Shirley, Crooked Oak
