High school basketball playoffs: Royals still kicking after Jobe, Canty come up big after half

Kyle Phillips / The Transcript

CCS's Bai Jobr goes up for a rebound during the Royals' game against Hennessey, Thursday, March 5, 2020, at Western Heights High School. Friday, against Riverside, Jobe scored all 11 of his points and grabbed five of his team-high eight rebounds after the half.

 Kyle Phillips

Community Christian’s basketball programs collected a few Greater Metro Athletic Conference awards.

Bai Jobe was named Co-Newcomer of the Year, while four CCS boys earned all-conference honors.

Josh Martin headlined the group, earning a first-team selection. Jack Cole was named to the second team, and Cade Bond and Liam Canty were represented as honorable mentions.

For the CCS girls, Kaegan McDuffey earned second-team all-conference honors, while Adysen Hoselton and Eposi Lambe earned honorable mention.

The CCS boys led the program to a 24-5 season. The Royals lost in the area-round consolation finals to Millwood, leaving them one game short of the state tournament. 

The CCS girls finished 10-15, falling in regionals to Blackwell.

GMAC Girls All-Conference 2019-20 Awards

MVP: TaLiyah Gramling, Millwood

Offensive Player of the Year: Cymirah Williams, Millwood

Co-Defensive Player of the Year: Camden Furnish, Crossings Christian and Alysia Pickett, Millwood

Newcomer of the Year: Hannah Voskuhl, OCS

Coach of the Year: Dava Albert, Millwood

First Team All-Conference 

Macy Moore, Heritage Hall

Nykale Cramer, Millwood

Meg Brady, OCS

Syncere Harrod, Millwood

Jaina Wiggins, Crooked Oak

Ashlyn Darter, Crossings Christian

Second Team All-Conference 

Claudia Keyser, Crossings Christian

Olivia Keyser, Crossings Christian

Esme Castenada, Crooked Oak

Joycelyn Gunn, Millwood

Kaegan McDuffey, Community Christian

Honorable Mention All-Conference

Avery Freeman, Heritage Hall

Jada Wilson, Millwood

Annie Walker, Heritage Hall

Adysen Hoselton, Community Christian

Are’ah Brown, Millwood

Eposi Lambe, Community Christian

Emerson Rowe, Crossings Christian

Kiyana Smith, Millwood

Nevaeh Pollard, Crooked Oak

GMAC Boys All-Conference 2019-20 Awards

MVP: Trey Alexander, Heritage Hall

Offensive Player of the Year: Isaiah Williams, Millwood 

Defensive Player of the Year: Phillip Smitherman, Heritage Hall

Co-Newcomers of the Year: Rickey Hunt, Millwood and Bai Jobe, Community Christian

Boys Coach of the Year: Shawn Schenk, Crossings Christian 

First Team All-Conference 

Reid Lovelace, Crossings Christian

Myles Jeffries, Millwood

Mason Robbins, OCS

Daniel Koonce, Crossings Christian

Josh Martin, Community Christian

Second Team All-Conference 

Jack Spanier, Heritage Hall

Ethan Hodson, OCS

Guy Wood, Crossings Christian

Jack Cole, Community Christian

Mason Matteson, OCS

Honorable Mention All-Conference 

Cooper Gudell, Crossings Christian

Cade Bond, Community Christian

Sebastian Perry, Heritage Hall

Randy Garcia, Crooked Oak

Tymier Adkins, Crooked Oak

Jake Jennings, OCS

Jacob Clinkenbeard, Crossings Christian

Liam Canty, Community Christian

Lamareonte Shirley, Crooked Oak

Joe Buettner is a sports reporter for the Norman Transcript. You can contact him at (405) 366-3557 or jbuettner@normantranscript.com.

