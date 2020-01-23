MOORE — Because he knows a coach can be tuned out, Norman North girls skipper Rory Hamilton was pleased when Jessika Evans spoke up during a timeout.
It came late in the third quarter at a time the Timberwolves’ offense was humming just fine, yet was mostly just trading baskets with Class 3A third-ranked Millwood.
“We had one defensive possession that was like how we usually play,” said Evans, North’s senior forward. “I was like, ‘That’s what we need to do every time.’”
Finally, they did.
A tie game early in the third quarter, the ninth-ranked Timberwolves pulled away from the Falcons Thursday morning in the first round of the John Nobles Invitational at Moore High School, grounding the Falcons 64-49.
While defense arrived eventually for North, offense, but for 3 or 4 minutes in the second quarter, arrived throughout.
Indeed, the T-Wolves’ 30 points through the first half of the second quarter may have contributed to their defensive struggles.
“I don’t know if it was just an early morning game,” Hamilton said. “I don’t know how much of it is, when you’re shooting the ball well, you can relax defensively.”
Whatever it was, it helped to produce a 13-0 Falcon run in the middle of the second quarter, a spell that turned a laugher, one the T-Wolves led by 15 points, into a very competitive game, with North leading just 32-28 at the half.
It was 43-42 North late in the third quarter, before the T-Wolves closed the game on a 21-7 run that included holding Millwood scoreless the first five minutes of the fourth quarter.
Evans finished with 21 points — 15 after the half — and nine rebounds, game highs both, though many of her points were attributable to point guard Kennedy Cummings, who threatened a double-double, complementing her 10 points with nine assists.
Cummings had no idea she’d rung up that many helpers.
“They were really getting open and I was just able to see it,” she said.
Cummings also played a role in Fatima Black’s 12 points, managed on 5 of 6 shooting and 2 of 2 3-point shooting, as well as Kayton Kite’s nine points, forged on 3 of 6 3-point shooting.
Cymerian Williams led Millwood with 13 points, Alysia Pickett and Ta’Liyah Gramling both finished with 12.
Historically, field accuracy has not been North’s thing. Instead, it’s thing has been defense and rebounding. Suddenly, the T-Wolves are playing a game in which they’re not entirely familiar.
“The last three games,” Hamilton said, “we’ve been shooting the ball awfully well.”
Next, he’ll be hoping his team can match its new offensive prowess with its old defensive identity.
North (10-4) will meet third-ranked and unbeaten Choctaw (13-0) in today’s 4 p.m. semifinal, the winner to advance to Saturday’s 7 p.m. championship game.
“I’m hoping,” Hamilton said, “we can put both sides together.”
