Norman Public Schools athletic director T.D. O’Hara has released the field and brackets for the second annual Joe Lawson Memorial Invitational Tournament.
The high school basketball season is scheduled to begin next week, and soon after all four of the district’s varsity teams — Norman High and Norman North, boys and girls — will be hosting the event at both the NHS and North gyms Dec. 10-12.
The fields are deep in both brackets, populated entirely by in-state programs, all but one coming from Class 6A and 5A.
On the boys side, beyond NHS and North, Ardmore, Putnam City West, Heritage Hall, Lawton Mac, Tulsa Memorial and Del City fill out the draw.
Five of those teams were set to play in their respective state tourneys before they were canceled last March.
Putnam City West earned a spot in the Class 6A draw, Tulsa Memorial, Lawton Mac and Del City in the Class 5A draw and Heritage Hall in the Class 4A draw.
On the girls side, aside from NHS and North, Owasso, Putnam City West, Midwest City, Lawton Mac, Putnam City North and Enid fill out the event.
NHS was looking to defend its Class 6A crown when the state tourneys were canceled last March.
Though the Tigers will be the only girls team in the field that was headed to the state tournament a year ago, Putnam City West and Owasso played for the Class 6A girls crown in 2018 and, the following year, the Putnam City West girls were ranked No. 1 entering the 2019 state tourney, only to be stunned by Mustang, opening the door for a Crosstown Clash state championship game.
The tourney’s namesake, Lawson, attended Norman High, graduating in 2008, and coached at Norman North, assisting the boys program from 2012 to 2016.
Lawson, without symptoms and in good health, died of a brain aneurism on Jan. 8, 2017.
“We are thankful for the time we shared with Joe and the positive impact he made on so many individuals,” wrote O’Hara in the release announcing the tourney's fields and matchups. “We want to make this tournament a special tournament for the Lawson family, the community of Norman and for all teams that will participating.”
On the first day of the tourney, the NHS boys take on Memorial at 4:30 p.m. inside the NHS Gym, while the North boys take on Heritage Hall at 7:30 p.m. in the North Gym.
The NHS boys' first-round matchup will lead into the girls' tourney opener against Enid at 6 p.m. inside its gym, while the North girls host P.C. North at 6 p.m. inside its gym prior to the North boys.
