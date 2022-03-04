With just about two minutes left to play in the Area elimination game, Norman High was down by two points when Lendy Holmes hit a shot to tie the game.
Deer Creek responded immediately with a basket from Clyde Davis.
It was Holmes again who was the hero for the Tigers, hitting another shot to tie the game for the second time in a minute. But when the Antlers got the ball, they stalled, trying to hold out for a chance to take the last shot.
Owen Cunningham set up at the top of the 3-point arc and knocked down a buzzer-beating 3 to win the game for Deer Creek and send NHS home for the season.
The shot sent the Deer Creek bench running after Cunningham in celebration, and left the NHS players in silence as the Antlers won 42-39.
“Our first buzzer-beater game of the season comes in the Area consultation,” NHS coach Cory Cole said. “A spot where we weren’t picked or supposed to be in.”
NHS jumped out to an early lead, focusing on attacking around the basket, but it was Deer Creek’s 3-point shooting that kept it in the game. The Antlers made five 3s — with three in the second quarter alone — to the Tigers’ one 3-pointer.
After Deer Creek took the lead in the third quarter, neither team let the other get more than four points ahead, as the game stayed tight down to the wire.
The game was fast-paced and physical from start to finish.
“The elimination games, I mean, it’s just your back’s against the wall, and every possession is magnified,” Cole said. “And you just kind of have that unspoken, unwritten pressure.”
Caison Cole led NHS with 10 points, Trashaun Combs-Pierce put up nine points, and Holmes finished with eight points after leading the way for Tigers in the fourth quarter. Cunningham led all scorers with 14 points.
Holmes is one of 10 seniors on the Tigers’ roster. After struggling early in the season, Cole was proud of the way Holmes worked to get to this point.
“Lendy played with his heart outside of his chest,” Cole said. “He’s done that this entire playoff run, just being the guy when we needed someone to step up and separate and make big plays.”
The first-year head coach for NHS, Cole commended his players for the way they bought in from the beginning. Beyond the talent on the court, Cole has focused on the character and toughness of his team, and he thinks those characteristics will bring NHS back to Area next year as an even better team.
Though the Tigers lost, they still took a big step forward as a program by making it this far.
“This team, we didn’t want the season to end,” NHS coach Cory Cole said. “They love being around each other. They love representing Norman High. They’ve had the best season, probably in 12 years. And they just wanted that ride to go one more day.”