This time, the Moore boys didn't wait until the fourth quarter to take control of a state tournament game.
Coach Gregg Hardin's team didn't need to, not with the way his defense was playing against Edmond Santa Fe.
The Lions, who needed a late run Thursday to reach the Class 6A boys semifinal, took the fight to the Wolves early and didn't let up, advancing to the championship game for the first time in more than three decades with a 64-55 win Friday inside Lloyd Noble Center.
Moore will play the winner of Edmond North and Booker T. Washington at 7:45 p.m. Saturday for a chance to capture the school's first boys basketball championship. The 1990 Moore team beat two teams to reach the final, but lost to undefeated Norman to finish as state runners-up.
Defense carried Moore (21-7), which limited the Wolves to 18-of-63 shooting (28.6 percent), while it grabbed 38 rebounds and forced 15 turnovers. The Lions were led by senior Marcus Dockins (22 points and 11 rebounds) and freshman Darian Grant (20 points, 11 rebounds and six blocks.)
"Both of those guys have been catalysts for us all year," Hardin said. "With our kids, you just never know who's going to show up and be the leader for us."
Dockins, a University of Oklahoma football commit, said he wanted to make a statement because his teammates felt like underdogs against Edmond Santa Fe (14-14).
"We came out playing more aggressively than they did on the defensive side," Dockins said. "They were playing good defense, but we were playing better defense and stopped them from getting their shots. They tried to slow the game down and we made them speed it up."
Grant also blocked six shots for Moore, which made just its second state tournament appearance since 2005. The Wolves were playing in its 13th tournament since 2004.
After Moore scored 19 points in the final 5:30 of Thursday's quarterfinal win against Putnam City West, Hardin wanted his players to start fast against Edmond Santa Fe, a team the Lions beat by a point in early January.
The Lions trailed for much of the first quarter, but scored six of the last eight points to grab a 14-12 lead. The 6-2 run grew to 10-2 as Moore built an 18-12 advantage and led 22-16 at halftime.
Moore opened things up in the third quarter with a 10-2 run that culminated with a breakaway dunk by Dockins to make it 37-25 with just over two minutes left. The Wolves ended the quarter with an 11-4 run to pull to within 41-34.
"We kept on 'em and we were ahead at halftime," Hardin said. "They had to come out and come and chase us (in the second half) and it opened up the inside a little bit."
The Wolves were led by Joe Adams, who scored 29 points, but didn't get much help.
The Lions hadn't won a state tournament game since 1990 before this week. Now, they've won two and find themselves in the state championship game, and they can make even more history with a win Saturday.
"We're here, we're playing in the last game," Hardin said. "We're just going to treat it like it's another game and hopefully go play and have fun."