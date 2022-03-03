NOBLE — The Norman High girls avenged a February loss to Southmoore by beating the SaberCats Tuesday and advancing to the 6A West area championship game.
The Tigers looked to do the same Thursday in a matchup against No. 1 seed Edmond North, which won by 20 points when the teams played in January, for a spot in the state tournament.
Easier said than done.
NHS got into foul trouble early and often and Edmond North, losers of just one game all season, took e at the free throw line in a 61-44 defeat of the Tigers. The Tigers (19-7) can still reach the tournament if they beat Edmond Memorial on Saturday at Noble High.
NHS coach Frankie Parks’ team was whistled for 25 fouls, including five each on Keeley Parks and Aaliyah Henderson who fouled out. The Tigers picked up six charging fouls, including two by Henderson in the game’s first four minutes. She sat for about seven minutes before returning.
“I thought we played really well,” Frankie Parks said. “I’m not one to discuss officials very often, but I think for anybody that saw that game that was not a very good officiated game.
“You can’t do that to kids that were playing as hard as they were playing and not be consistent on both ends. I’m sorry, but that’s what hurt us. All they did was shoot free throws the whole game.”
The Huskies were called for 15 fouls. They converted 19 of 30 free throws, including six each by Laci Steele and Toni Papahronis, while the Tigers shot half the amount of free throws (10-of-15). Steele finished with a game-high 20 points and Elle Papahronis added 16 for the Huskies (25-1).
“That team’s as good as any team in the state,” Edmond North coach Pete Papahronis said of the Tigers. “We knew that was a good team. We knew that it would be a tough game. We were just better tonight.”
Papahronis had a different take on the officiating.
“I believe that the team that was fouling more should get more fouls,” he said. “We try to contain and put our bodies in front of the ball and not reach and slap and grab and hand-check.”
Keeley Parks, who entered the game after Henderson picked up her second foul with the Tigers trailing 12-6, gave the Tigers the spark they needed. The 5-foot-11 freshman scored six points in a two-minute span to cut the deficit to 18-14. A Jaki Rollins basket with less than a minute left in the first quarter made it 18-16.
Norman got the ball back and played for the last shot of the quarter and possibly the lead. But Keeley Parks’ shot was blocked with about four seconds to go and Edmond North guard Allison Heathcock (14 points) scored as the buzzer sounded to give the Huskies a 20-16 lead.
Keeley Parks picked up her fourth foul shortly before halftime and the Huskies extend their lead to 10 points, 31-21. Edmond North extended the lead to 34-23 early in the third quarter, but Jaki Rollins (11 points) sank a 3-pointer to cut the lead to eight. A 3-point play by Mikayla Parks with 1:10 left in the quarter cut the lead to 39-31.
Jordyn Rollins (11 points) brought Norman North to within eight points twice in the fourth quarter, on a 3-point shot and a layup, but the Tigers never got any closer after that.
The Tigers have another shot at the state tournament against Edmond Memorial in the area consolation championship at 1:30 p.m. Saturday at Noble High School. The Tigers lost 41-40 in the teams’ first meeting on Feb. 18.