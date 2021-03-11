SKIATOOK — Too many trips down the court typified the afternoon suffered by the Norman North boys Thursday inside Skiatook’s Brooks Walton Activity Center, but this was one of them.
About 50 seconds remained as senior point guard Jaylon White popped through a seam down the middle of the court, passed a couple of Edmond North defenders along the way and changed hands in the air to make it a right-handed layup rather than a left-handed layup.
At no point did he appear out of control, yet the ball rimmed out.
Given the previous 31 minutes and change, no matter how out-of-character the miss, it was almost predictable.
In the first round of the Class 6A state tournament, the Timberwolves simply couldn’t get anything to go down in what eventually became a 54-43 loss.
Had it not been for a fairly productive day at the free-throw line for the T-Wolves — 19 of 26 — it would not have been that close.
The stars of the game were the Huskies’ big men: 6-foot-5 Dylan Warlick, 6-7 Abraham Aghasedo and, off the bench, 6-6 T.J. Strong.
Warlick led everybody with 19 points and 10 rebounds. Aghasedo and Strong only combined on 15 points and three boards, but it was what the trio did defensively, bottling up the paint and forcing North outside.
From close, the T-Wolves were afforded nothing clean and from distance, try as they might, they couldn’t get the ball to go down.
North hit 6 of 21 from inside the 3-point arc and 4 of 20 from beyond it.
Nathan Lancaster, a terrific shooter off the bench most of the season, hit 1 of 6 3-point attempts. White, also a strong shooter from distance, missed all three of his attempts. Caelin Hearne, yet another good shooter from distance, made 1 of 5 3-point attempts.
North center, Kayden Carter, who does most of his work inside, only got four shots off and only got one to fall.
“We tried to pick each other up,” White said. “They hit shots and we were missing them.”
Second-chance points were not forthcoming for the T-Wolves either, with the Huskies’ securing a 31-21 rebounding advantage.
North coach Kellen McCoy could only credit the opponent.
“Edmond North did a great job of shrinking the basketball court and staying in the paint, making us shoot over bodies and making us shoot from the outside,” he said. “The ball wasn’t going in the basket for us from the perimeter and around the basket. They did a great job defensively.”
The T-Wolves led 22-18 at the half. Never warm to begin with, they went ice cold in the third quarter, finishing the frame 1 of 8 from the field.
That lone field goal, a 3 from Lancaster, brought North within 30-29, but the lead was never regained.
White finished with 16 points, seven rebounds, four steals and three assists, leading the T-Wolves in all four categories.
Hearne added 14 points, half of them from the free-throw line.
Despite all the struggles, North was still within three points early in the fourth quarter and within five with 2 minutes remaining, trailing 48-43.
No more points arrived.
It was that kind of day.
