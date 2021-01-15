One of the best high school basketball matchups in the state was supposed to take place Friday night at Community Christian.
That’s where the Class 3A No. 1 Millwood boys (7-2) were to meet fourth-ranked CCS.
The game never took place.
Instead, the first half of the girls game took place, after which, Millwood chose to depart.
In a post on the Facebook page of Millwood Public Schools, underneath two pictures of the CCS bleachers on each side of half court, the following message was posted.
“FYI-this is TONIGHT at Community Christian School in Norman. Millwood Public Schools made the decision to put kids and families first and pulled our kids off the court and went home. We will NOT subject our kids and families to a super-spreader event just to complete.”
Reporting by The Oklahoma’s Cameron Jourdan attributes the Facebook message as coming directly from Millwood superintendent Cecilia Robinson-Woods.
In the pictures, the bleachers appear to be about two-thirds full, the overwhelming majority of fans maskless. In addition to most fans not wearing masks, none of the players on the CCS girls bench were wearing masks, nor were any of the three CCS coaches, nor were any of the four male adults at the scorer’s table between the benches.
The picture in which the Millwood bench is visible includes five people — two athletes, one trainer/manager and two adults — spaced among the 15 seats allotted the Falcons. Additionally, one coach is standing beyond the seats, near the baseline.
Along one side of the CCS bench, seven people can be seen, all next to each other.
According to Royals schedule at OSSAARankings.com, CCS is not due to host another game until Feb. 1 when Oklahoma Christian School visits.
Between now and then, the Royals are de to face Crossings Christian, Wayne and Lone Grove on the road, while also playing a tournament at Purcell Jan. 21-23.
