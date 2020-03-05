OKLAHOMA CITY — Raychael Harjo jogged to her team’s bench and smiled the entire way.
Before Harjo could take a seat, Moore coach Brent Hodges pulled her aside to share a few words and hug in the closing minute of the Lions’ 6A girls area-round final.
“We’re going to state,” Hodges told Harjo.
Shortly after, it was official — Moore clinched its spot in next week's state tournament in Tulsa with a 72-46 win over Choctaw.
The result felt all but decided for much of the fourth quarter. Though, the final horn still incited an emotional celebration inside Capitol Hill High School’s gym.
And how could it not?
Moore hasn’t reached the state tournament since 1998. It’s been close, including last year’s team which dropped back-to-back games in the area round to end its season a win shy of a trip to state.
This year, the Lions wouldn’t be denied.
“We got really close last year but we just fell short,” Moore junior Aaliyah Moore said. “[We’re] just three games from holding that trophy up, and I wouldn’t rather do it with any other team. I’m just so excited.”
Moore scored a team-leading 24 points, half of which came in the fourth quarter alone.
The Lions junior drew plenty of attention as one might expect, considering she’s one of the top high school girls basketball prospects in the 2021 recruiting class.
It was Harjo, however, who ignited the Moore rout.
Hodges told the 6-foot-2 junior to play aggressive from the jump, which she executed to much success.
Harjo recorded six of her 15 points in the first quarter, helping the Lions build an eight-point lead after eight minutes.
She then hit a buzzer-beating three-pointer to send Moore into halftime with a 31-19 advantage.
“She’s just such a good player,” Hodges said. “She’s one of the best IQ players I’ve been around, just knowing the game and understanding it. We knew we had some matches tonight that we could exploit and she attacked it.”
Aaliyah Moore made just one shot from the floor in the first half. Although, it didn’t faze the Lions, who dealt Choctaw just its second loss this season.
Ashanti Day and Peyton Andrews stepped up to provide early scoring — Day scoring all five of her points in the first and Andrews draining two triples in the first half.
Threes were all Andrew made against Choctaw, scoring 15 points all from the perimeter.
Aaliyah Moore frequently drew contact inside, creating five free-throw attempts in the first 16 minutes. She knocked down all five.
The Lions continued to grow their lead in the second half, going up 57-38 after three quarters and cementing a 26-point win to end its 22-year-long state tournament drought.
“It’s a really big deal,” Harjo said. “… To be the next generation to go to state is really big.”
