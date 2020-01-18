High school notepad: Aaliyah Moore wins gold medal with Team USA

Kyle Phillips / The Transcript

Moore's Aaliyah Moore drives the lane during a Lions' game on Jan. 18 at Norman North High School. The 6-foot-1 forward recently earned a gold medal with the U.S. women's basketball national team in Chile.

 Kyle Phillips

Moore junior Aaliyah Moore had plenty to celebrate Friday night.

The Lions went to Edmond Santa Fe and won 81-63. And amid the victory, Aaliyah Moore eclipsed 1,000 career points.

The Lions forward is considered the nation’s seventh-best prospect in the 2021 class by ESPN.com. She’s listed as a five-star prospect and is undecided where she’ll play in college.

Joe Buettner is a sports reporter for the Norman Transcript. You can contact him at (405) 366-3557 or jbuettner@normantranscript.com.

