Moore junior Aaliyah Moore had plenty to celebrate Friday night.
The Lions went to Edmond Santa Fe and won 81-63. And amid the victory, Aaliyah Moore eclipsed 1,000 career points.
Proud of @aa1iyahM for hitting her 1,000th pt today for Moore High School! pic.twitter.com/ErTtG2r3uK— Moore Lady Lions Basketball (@MooreGBB) January 18, 2020
The Lions forward is considered the nation’s seventh-best prospect in the 2021 class by ESPN.com. She’s listed as a five-star prospect and is undecided where she’ll play in college.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.