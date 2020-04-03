Cleveland County’s Central Oklahoma Athletic Conference member programs dominated the conference's basketball awards this year.
Moore junior Aaliyah Moore earned the COAC’s Girls Player of the Year award after leading the fifth-ranked Lions (21-5) to their first state tournament in over 20 years.
The Boys Player of the Year award went to Southmoore senior Jordan Thompson, who helped the No. 2 SaberCats (22-4) make the state tournament a year after their run to the state semifinals.
Norman North’s Jessika Evans, Norman High’s Kelbie Washington and Chantae Embry joined Moore on the COAC All-Conference girls first team.
Washington also secured the COAC’s Defensive Player of the Year award.
Southmoore’s Sam Godwin, North’s Jaylon White and NHS’ Ben Emmert were named as All-Conference first-team selections on the boys side.
NHS girls coach Michael Neal and Southmoore boys coach Tim Stogsdill led their teams to COAC championships this past season. They earned COAC Coach of the Year honors as a result.
Here are is the complete list of COAC All-Conference honrees:
• Girls All-Conference First Team: Aaliyah Moore, Moore (Player of the Year); Skylar Vann, Deer Creek (Offensive Player of the Year); Kelbie Washington, NHS (Defensive Player of the Year); Chantae Embry, NHS; Graycen Holden, Edmond North; Katelyn Levings, Edmond Memorial; Jessika Evans, North; Brionna Scott, Deer Creek
• Girls All-Conference Second Team: Ashanti Day, Moore; Raychel Harjo, Moore; Toni Papahronis, Edmond North, Kaylee Nero, Edmond Santa Fe; Myka Perry, NHS
• Girls All-Conference Third Team: Laci Steele, Edmond North; Mikayla Parks, NHS; Talia Pogi, Mustang; Jaki Rollins, Mustang; Angel Scott, Deer Creek
• Girls All-Conference Honorable Mention: NHS’ Aaliyah Henderson, Brayden Brown, Rylan Flecker; North’s Kennedy Cummings, Kayton Kite, Fatima Black, Shamica Smith; Moore’s Bre Huffman, Alyssa Williams, Alaysia Pendarvis, Peyton Andrews and Tyauna Vaught; Southmoore’s Kayla Nealy; Westmoore’s Madison Hays, Shelby Kraus, Torie Simon, Ryan Franklin, Jaiden Smith and Tahtyana Jackson
• Boys All-Conference First Team: Jordan Thompson, Southmoore (Player of the Year); Sean Pedulla, Edmond Memorial (Offensive Player of the Year); Donovan Vickers, Edmond Santa Fe (Defensive Player of the Year); Sam Godwin, Southmoore; Dalante Shannon, Edmond North; JV Seat, Edmond Memorial; Ben Emmert, NHS
• Boys All-Conference Second Team: Ethan Scott, Mustang; Justus Reister, Yukon; Caelin Hearne, North; Jerry Tullis, Deer Creek; Landry Harris, Edmond North
• Boys All-Conference Third Team: Abraham Aghassdo, Edmond North; David Owusu, Westmoore; Jacobe Johnson, Mustang; Darrin Ryan, Southmoore; Jalyn Todd, Deer Creek; Trentez Scales, NHS
• Boys All-Conference Honorable Mention: NHS' Jaden Bray, Conner Goodson, Grant Goodson, Dalen Richard and Jonah Paden; North’s Aiden Walker and Jacob Wood; Moore’s Dylan McDougal and Malachi Lee; Southmoore’s Steve Jackson, Jlynn Counters, Brody Urquhart and Damian Klin; Southmoore’s Quinten Harrison, Reece Fuller and Matt Mussett
