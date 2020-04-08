Dewayne Bradley

Noble’s boys basketball program will have a new head coach next season.

Dewayne Bradley was tabbed as the Bears’ next coach during a district board meeting Monday night, Noble athletics director Tyler Solomon confirmed to the Transcript.

Bradley comes from Class 6A’s Midwest City, where he led the Bombers to a 22-3 record and state tournament berth last season.

He inherits a program that finished 9-15 and was knocked out of the 2019-20 postseason with a regional-opening loss to Southeast under then-coach Chad Byrd.

The Oklahoman was first to report the hire.

