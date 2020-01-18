A lopsided second half doomed Norman High against Putnam City North on Saturday.
The Tigers lost 78-33 to the Panthers in the Oklahoma Classic at Midwest City High School.
NHS trailed 28-21 at halftime before 6A’s ninth-ranked PC North exploded for 50 points in the final 16 minutes.
PC North's Jeremiah Johnson scored a game-high 22 points, while NHS senior Ben Emmert posted a team-high 11 points.
Fellow NHS senior Trentez Scales and junior Jaden Bray each scored seven points in the loss.
Next on its slate, NHS (4-9) hosts top-ranked Southmoore at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
