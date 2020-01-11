OKLAHOMA CITY — Norman High expected more from itself at the 60th Annual McGuinness Classic. Yet, the Tigers found a way to close the tournament on a strong note.
The Tigers knocked off tournament-host Bishop McGuinness 55-37 on Saturday.
NHS' seventh-place game win followed a last-second loss to Deer Creek on Friday and a 83-61 loss to Midwest City the day before.
The Tigers didn’t let those losses discourage them.
“It's tough when you're 0-2 in a tournament and come back on Day 3,” NHS coach Rodney Dindy said. “That's tough, but our guys stepped up and they got it done."
NHS junior Jaden Bray impressed with a team-high 14 points.
He took advantage of McGuinness’ front court, which struggled to contain Bray and the rest of his teammates in the paint.
“He's just so athletic and he brings a matchup problem for a lot of teams,” Dindy said of Bray. “We're trying to use him to his strengths, and I thought he did a good job finishing around the basket.”
Ben Emmert, a senior forward, scored 13 points in the win and earned all-tournament honors, while senior guard Trentez Scales dropped 11 points.
Emmert says he and his teammates had aspirations for a better tournament run.
The focus was there all weekend, he says. The Tigers brought better energy against 4A’s Bishop McGuinness, though, on Saturday.
“At the end, it kind of was a learning experience for us,” Emmert said. “I think we used it like that and I feel like we can come back stronger.”
The Tigers (4-5) are off until Friday, Jan. 17, when they visit 6A's 11th-ranked Edmond North.
