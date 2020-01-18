EDMOND — A promising start turned south for the Norman High boys.
The Tigers collectively came into their Friday night road game strong with senior Ben Emmert and junior Jaden Bray leading the Tigers to a 13-5 lead after eight minutes.
Class 6A’s No. 11 Edmond North torched NHS from the perimeter, however, hitting nine 3-pointers. The Huskies won 62-58.
Emmett scored a team-high 17 points in the loss, while Bray finished with eight.
Dale Richard also had a solid showing with 14 points, Trentez Scales scored nine and Connor Goodson had 10.
The NHS boys (4-8) face Putnam City North at 4 p.m. Saturday. The game is apart of the Oklahoma Classic, which will be hosted at Midwest City High School.
