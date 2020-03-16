Norman High forward Chantae Embry’s junior season is on hold but it hasn’t stopped her from picking up another Division I offer on Monday.
Embry announced she's earned an offer from Texas-Arlington in a tweet.
I’m so blessed and thankful to receive an offer from The University of Texas at Arlington !! @UTAMavsWBB @CoachGerlich pic.twitter.com/7XyTmlZAfS— Chantae Embry🥰🏀 (@chantae_embry) March 16, 2020
The Mavericks, who play in the Sun Belt, went 21-11 (14-4 in the Sun Belt Conference) before the NCAA canceled the remainder of the men’s and women’s college basketball season. UTA, led by head coach Krista Gerlich, won the Sun Belt’s regular-season conference crown a year ago.
Embry, who surpassed 1,000 career points this season, has been a force for the Tigers in her first season with the program after transferring from Prague High School.
The 5-foot-11 forward helped NHS capture this year’s Central Oklahoma Athletic Conference crown, a No. 1 ranking in Class 6A and state tournament berth before the OSSAA postponed it last week.
ESPN.com ranks Embry as the No. 57 prospect nationally and No. 10 at her position in the 2021 recruiting class.
Embry, a one-time Oklahoma State commit before reopening her recruitment, also holds offers from Kansas, Kansas State, LSU, Texas A&M, TCU, Texas Tech, Tulsa and Wichita State.
If the Tigers’ season is ultimately canceled because of concerns with the spreading coronavirus disease, Embry and the rest of NHS’ starters will return next season to chase a gold ball.
