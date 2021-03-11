SAPULPA — Has there ever been a Class 6A state tournament game, boys or girls, with just one loss between the two teams?
Who knows, but that’s the game the Norman High girls will play at 4 p.m. today when they meet Union.
The Tigers are 17-0.
The Redskins are 19-1.
It’s not uncommon for two teams from two different sides of the state to not have many common opponents, and in a coronavirus season, there’s bound to be even fewer. Yet, that’s not really the case between NHS and Union, which have both taken on Mustang, Putnam City West and Edmond North.
The Tigers beat Mustang 69-40 on Dec. 8, beat P.C. West 69-55 on Dec. 11 and beat Edmond North 69-62 on Jan. 19.
The Redskins topped P.C. West 40-32 on Jan. 7, topped Mustang 50-37 on Jan. 22 at the Jenks-Union Tournament and lost to Edmond North 51-43 the next day at the same tournament. Union beat Mustang again on Thursday, 43-37, to get to today’s game.
• More in the tank: Speaking after their victory, both NHS point guard Keblie Washington and post Chantae Embry, stuck to the positive aspects of their 53-40 first-round victory over Midwest City.
“Zone, that’s what teams are doing to us,” Embry said. “They’re doing a great job of it, but I think we’re also doing a great job.”
Still, it was clear the Tigers are capable of a better game than the one they played Thursday.
Case in point, though the Tigers out-rebounded the Bombers by a wide margin — 37 to 25 — it was still Midwest City that somehow put up 12 more shots from the field than the Tigers, 51 to 39.
What made that possible was NHS’ 22 turnovers, 13 of which came in the first and last quarters.
The Tigers also left several points at the free-throw line, where they made just 9 of 18.
It was the second meeting between the two teams. The first time around, NHS prevailed 67-53 at the Joe Lawson Invitational, inside the NHS Gym.
• Crosstown support: About one minute into the second quarter of the NHS-Midwest City game, a party of maybe 20 spectators walked into Chieftain Center and took a seat behind the near basket of Sapulpa’s arena.
The new spectators were the Norman North boys team, coaches and support staff.
The girls game tipped off at 6 p.m. The North boys arrived after falling 54-43 to Edmond North in the 2 p.m. game at Skiatook, about 35 miles away.
• Perspective: It was an emotional defeat for the North boys, including senior point guard Jaylon White, though that didn’t keep him from seeing the wide angle following his final high school basketball game.
“This season has been up and down. This season has had highs and lows,” he said. “Very high highs and low lows in the beginning, but we stuck together as a team and we gave it all we had and that’s all I can ask for.”
North coach Kellen McCoy saluted his team on his way out of Skiatook.
“I’m really proud of our guys and the season we had and what we’ve done to turn this program around,” he said. “Our senior class has been awesome and I couldn’t be more proud of these guys.”
— Clay Horning
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.