SOUTHMOORE — Norman High didn’t shoot particularly well in Saturday night’s playoff opener against Lawton.
But what it lacked offensively, it made up for on defensively.
The Tigers, Class 6A’s No. 5 seed, played their usual brand of suffocating defense against Lawton, forcing 23 turnovers in a 70-38 rout at Southmoore High School.
With the win, the defending 6A state champions (18-6) move on to face Southmoore (17-6) in the regional finals on Tuesday. The winner will likely play No. 1 seed Edmond North in the first round of the area tournament.
Coach Frankie Parks’ team team shot poorly from the perimeter in the first quarter but found its rhythm in the second quarter against Lawton (8-13), the No. 12 seed.
“Ultimately it comes down to us defending like we are supposed to,” Frankie Parks said. “ Shots come and go. It’s all about us defending the way that we’re supposed to.”
Olivia Watkins had the hot hand for Norman, sinking three 3-pointers and scoring 11 points during a two-minute span late in the quarter. Her layup gave Norman a 35-11 advantage. Watkins made another 3-pointer in the fourth quarter and finished with 14 points.
Jaki Rollins added 14 points and Keeley Parks contributed 12 points off the bench for the Tigers, who led by 24 points at halftime.
The Tigers’ defense, meanwhile, forced 15 first-half turnovers and limited the Wolverines to 13 points.
“That’s what we want,” Frankie Parks said. “If we can turn you over and get some easy buckets that way, that always bodes well for us.”
The second half was more of the same for Norman, which led by 26 points after three quarters. Dalena Fisher led Lawton with 14 points, while Yunish Omusinde added eight points and Kaysie Lee added seven points for the Wolverines.
The Tigers are seeking their third state championship in four years.
“Every team is going to give us their best shot,” said Mikayla Parks, who missed the first 18 games of the regular season with an ACL injury. “We just have to come out and know that and play strong and be aggressive.”
Like her sister, Keeley Parks also missed significant time with a knee injury and is coming off the bench for the Tigers. She likes her role and believes her teammates have what it takes to win another championship.
“I mean we have all the pieces,” she said. “We play really good together. I think we can definitely win it all.”