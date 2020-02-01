Norman North was able to put together a 49-45 win over 6A's No. 14 Mustang Friday night but not without late-game drama.
With under two minutes remaining in regulation, Norman North (12-6) found itself up 44-40 with its two leading scorers — point guard Kennedy Cummings and forward Jessika Evans — both on the bench after fouling out.
The Broncos (9-9) were able to crawl out of a 30-14 deficit late in the third quarter, and gained momentum.
But after Evans and Cummings committed their fifth fouls, they watched as their teammates finished the game with critical defensive stops, running away with the team’s second-straight win.
North was able to keep a lead thanks to an 11-0 run and a barrage of 3-pointers to start the game. In that 11-0 span, Evans landed two shots beyond the arc while guard Kayton Kite tallied a 3-pointer as well. The T-Wolves held Mustang to just two first-quarter field goals and went into the second quarter up 16-5.
“[The first quarter] was really important because it’s the momentum we needed to just make a statement,” Cummings said. “An 11-0 run just pushed us to have a better mindset.”
On the night, five T-Wolves made at least one shot from the outside the arc, and North made seven of its 14 3-point attempts.
Mustang point guard Jacki Rollins kept the game close. Despite shooting 4-of-11 fromt he field and didn’t make her first field goal until late in the second quarter, she was 4 of 4 from the free-throw line and was 2 of 5 from beyond the arc. She finished with 14 points, and was complemented by a big third-quarter performance from teammate Lunden Foreman, who made all three of her 3-point attempts in that quarter.
The third quarter was the turning point for the Broncos, who cut the lead to 37-32 going into the final period.
Cummings and Evans combined for 25 points before taking the bench late in the fourth quarter. They had 11 and 14 points, respectively. The team was 15-of-37 from the field. Without Cummings and Evans, the team shot 68.4 percent.
“What I’m most proud of is (that) they didn’t panic when our two leaders from last year ... fouled out,” North head coach Rory Hamilton said.
Hamilton describes this January as a rocky one, as the team saw its highs and lows. Before winning their second-straight game Friday, the T-Wolves suffered a two-game losing streak. To end the month on a win against a ranked team is a good ending to the month as they get closer to the end of the season.
“Ups and downs,” Hamilton said with a laugh, “that’s a good way to describe it. We’ve shown glimpses of just tremendous basketball. … But this group is resilient, and they come to practice each day with a willingness and a purpose to get better.”
Norman North is next at Edmond Santa Fe (10-7) at 6 p.m. on Tuesday.
