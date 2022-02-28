OKLAHOMA CITY — Norman North led from start to finish against Lawton in Tuesday’s 6A regional semifinal at Putnam City North High School.
But the Timberwolves couldn’t quite put away their determined opponent until the fourth quarter, when North clamped down on defense and held the Wolverines scoreless for the final four minutes in an 83-53 win.
The T-Wolves will face Putnam City North, an 82-54 winner over Yukon, in the regional finals.
Kevin Overton (24 points) and Jeremiah Johnson (21 points) led the offensive onslaught for fifth-seeded Norman North (15-7), which led by 10 points at halftime and 10 points after three quarters but outscored the Wolverines 25-5 in the fourth.
Overton threw down a dunk to extend the North led to 19 points with 3:30 left in the game and Johnson, left alone in transition, bounced the ball to himself before dunking to make it 76-53.with 2:55 left. Nate Lancaster sank a 3-pointer about a minute later to extend the lead to 79-53.
“(Lawton) made some shots early and got some confidence,” coach Kellen McCoy said. “They gave us all we could handle, but we started getting some stops and were able to get out in transition.”
For Johnson, it was an emotional return to the gym where he starred for Putnam City North before transferring to Norman North.
“We just started playing harder,” he said. “The people off the bench came in and brought more energy.”
Freshman Owen Eshelman scored 11 points for the T-Wolves in a reserve role. Teammate Jole Atkindson added 10 points.
For three quarters, Lawton guards Devin Simpson (18 points), Keshawn McDaniel (12 points), Jeremiah Barnes (11 points) and Corey Barnes (10 points) took the fight to Norman North, beating defenders off the dribble and hitting big shots from distance.
Johnson’s floater with about 10 seconds left in the first half gave North a 42-29 lead, its biggest of the first half. But Corey Barnes drained a long 3-pointer at the buzzer to cut the lead to 10.
“They did a good job of attacking the basket and going by our guys,” McCoy said. “And then they started making 3’s. They’re driving, they’re making 3’s. They were tough.”
Lawton played without their top three scorers, according to coach Cole Lehr, who said his team would have to slow down Overton and Johnson to have a shot at winning. The Wolverines, the No. 12 seed, ended their season with seven wins and 14 losses.
North was playing for the first time since losing its home finale to Westmoore. McCoy said the loss left a “bad taste” in his players’ mouths.
“We’re locked in,” he said.
Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. Wednesday against Putnam City North. The winner of that game will advance to the area tournament.