Norman North senior forward Jessika Evans added another honor to finish her high school career on Wednesday.
Evans was selected to the Oklahoma Coaches Association All-State team. She’ll represent the T-Wolves on the Large West squad, which features players from Classes 4A, 5A and 6A.
Evans, a Tulsa signee and All-Transcript first-team selection, ended her final season with 11.6 points and 8.2 rebounds per game. She also was an 84-percent free-throw shooter and a dominant defensive presence for the T-Wolves.
Evans follows in her older sister’s footsteps, making the OCA All-State team a year after Jacie Evans made the same squad following her final year at North.
Jessika Evans is joined by Central Oklahoma Athletic Conference foe Ashanti Day, Moore’s star point guard.
Day, who signed with Newman University in February, averaged 14.1 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.3 assists this past season. She also helped the Lions make the Class 6A state tournament, which was canceled amid the coronavirus pandemic.
