The postseason futures of the Norman High and Norman North basketball programs is starting to take shape.
The Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association released the brackets for the 6A West regionals with the defending-champion NHS girls team beginning their title defense at Southmoore High School on Thursday, Feb. 24.
The Tigers (No. 5 6A West) will face Lawton (No. 12 6A West) at 6:30 p.m.
Norman North's girls team (No. 13 6A West) will also be playing at Southmoore High School, in a rematch against the hosting SaberCats (No. 4 6A West) on Thursday, Feb. 24 at 8 p.m. The winner of those two games will advance to the finals on Saturday, Feb. 26 at 2 p.m.
The two teams that advance past the first round will qualify for the area tournament. The girls area tournament begins on Thursday, Mar. 3 and the boys tournament begins on Friday, Mar. 4.
On the boys side, Norman North (No. 5 6A West) will get its first look at Lawton (No. 12 6A West) this season at Putnam City North High School on Friday, Feb. 25 at 6:30 p.m. The Timberwolves will face either Putnam City North (No. 4 6A West) or Yukon (No. 13 6A West) in the finals if they are able to advance. That game will be played on Saturday, Feb. 26 at 7 p.m.
The Norman High boys (No. 7 6A West) will have a rematch with Southmoore (No. 10 6A West) for their first round regional game at Edmond North High School on Friday, Feb. 25 at 6:30 p.m. The Tigers won the last meeting, 50-43, at home on Feb. 1.
A win would put them in the finals against either Edmond North (No. 2 6A West) or Capitol hill (No. 15 6A West).
The boys 6A area tournament will begin on Friday, Mar. 4, with all games being played at neutral sites determined by the OSSAA.