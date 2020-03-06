TULSA — Team rebounds aren’t very sexy. Nobody gets credit for them. They exist to make missed shots and rebounds keep pace with one another.
They occur when a shot goes up, doesn’t go in, and no player grabs the board, yet one team gets possession, via foul or the ball rolling out of bounds. Only on the rarest occasion, might they help tell a game’s story.
They were very much part of the story at Memorial High School Thursday, where the Norman High girls won their way to a second straight state tournament, knocking off Sapulpa 61-42.
To watch it was to be certain the seventh-ranked Chieftains dominated the boards.
Ray Osborn grabbed 10 rebounds, Tamira Poindexter grabbed nine. Stailee Heard grabbed nine. Those three also grabbed nine of the Chieftains 10 offensive boards.
The Tigers?
For all but a few minutes, coach Michael Neal went with his starting five and, of that group, both point guard Kelbie Washington and post Chante Embry grabbed seven and both Myka Perry and Aaliyah Henderson grabbed five.
Also, the Tigers had six team rebounds. The Chieftains only one.
It meant six different times, if the Tigers couldn’t grab the ball, they weren’t going to let the Chieftains grab it either, and after those skirmishes, the ball belonged to them.
All told, Sapulpa finished with 33 boards, 10 offensive, and NHS with 31, nine offensive.
A wash, basically.
A wash that allowed the top-ranked Tigers to return to the Class 6A state tourney, ultimately claiming about the hardest-fought victory a 19-point game can be.
It did not begin that way.
The Tigers scored the game’s first six points. The Chieftains scored the next 11.
Early in the second quarter, Sapulpa led 21-13.
Still 5:45 before the half, Neal called time out to reset. The next time Sapulpa (22-4) scored, less than four minutes remained in the third quarter, and NHS was on top 31-24.
The next trip down the court, Washington drained NHS’ only 3-pointer of the game and the Tigers led by double digits.
The Chieftains were done.
“At the beginning of the game, we didn’t get back on defense,” Neal said. “We took one shot, they capitalized by running, drawing fouls. They got out on transition and guarded us well.”
Neal said the plan was to run half-court sets that required Sapulpa to guard every Tiger on the floor and, when possession changed, NHS (24-1) had to get back on defense.
That happened.
To watch it was not to think Sapulpa went ice cold, so much as it failed to make the difficult shots NHS afforded.
“I think at the very beginning of the game, there was a lot of angst between our players, a lot of nervous energy and trying to do too much,” Neal said, “I think when we got out of that, we started to play like our normal selves.”
Embry led the Tigers with 17 points, three assists and two steals to go with her boards. Washington finished with 16, two assists and two steals to go with her boards.
Perry missed her first seven shots, almost all of them at the rim, yet hit six of her last eight, almost all of them at the rim, too, and finished with 13 points.
Osborn finished with 10 points to go with her 10 boards. Poindexter led the Chieftains with 14 points.
Sapulpa was never in the game following NHS' 18-0 run that spanned the middle two quarters. After Washington hit the 3 with about 3 1/2 minutes left in the third quarter, the game was never any closer than eight points.
“Once we knew we had to win this,” Washington said, “we just came back.”
She added that it was just about “getting a rebound, getting a stop.”
The Tigers’ 15 of 18 free-throw accuracy also held the Chieftains back.
It took adding up the numbers to understand how the Tigers kept from being dominated on the boards. The scratching and clawing that required was not a postgame topic.
Still, it happened.
It’s a good thing to be doing right headed into a state tourney.
Clay Horning
405-366-3526
Follow me @clayhorning
cfhorningr@normantarnscript.com
