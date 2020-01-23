MOORE — The Moore boys entered the John Nobles Invitational, taking place on its home court, in a bit of a slide.
The Lions had lost five straight.
Now they’ve got a winning streak,
The Lions (6-8) held Putnam City (8-5) to six fourth-quarter points and though they only scored nine, that was the difference in a 40-37 victory.
Jawan Mukes had eight of the Lions’ fourth-quarter points, including 4 of 6 free-throw shooting in the final minute, accounting for the game’s final points.
D’Shanti Fancher added 12 points.
Moore will meet the winner of Friday’s late boys game between Sunrise Christian and Ardmore in today’s 5:30 p.m. boys semifinal.
• Moore girls 56, HFC 12: HFC Academy suited up only five players and frequently played with just four on the court Thursday against the Lions, who mercifully coasted to victory.
The seventh-ranked Lions got 22 points from Aaliyah Moore and 10 from Raychael Harjo.
The seventh-ranked Lions (11-3) will meet the winner of Friday’s late girls game between Midwest City and Bishop Miege, out of Kansas City, Kansas.
• Southmoore boys 67, HFC 48: HFC Academy played the top-ranked SaberCats within a point for a quarter, but was not in the game thereafter.
Led by 19 points from Jordan Thompson and 15 from Sam Godwin, Southmoore (11-1) took over in the middle two quarters, outscoring the Warriors 45-26.
Damian Kline added nine points, all from 3-point land, for the SaberCats.
• Choctaw girls 60, Southmoore 28: Blanked in the first quarter, the SaberCats were never in it against the Yellowjackets.
Choctaw (13-0) received 11 points from Mackenzie Crusoe, nine from Hannah Smith and eight each from Avery Clark and Trinity Gooden.
Madison Crandell led Southmoore (0-12) with eight points.
