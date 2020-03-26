Southmoore guard Jordan Thompson's senior season was cut short but his basketball career will continue in college.
Thompson is committed to Oklahoma Baptist University in Shawnee, he announced on Twitter.
"Southmoore was the best four years of my life," he wrote in a tweet. "Wish it didn’t have to end the way it did, but it’s time for a new journey, and a new home."
Thompson helped the SaberCats achieve a 22-4 record this season and make the state quarterfinals before the Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association canceled its state basketball tournaments on Thursday.
Southmoore, which ranked No. 2 in Class 6A, ultimately ended its season with a 47-32 win over Lawton to clinch its state tournament berth.
Thompson was instrumental to Southmoore's success, especially on the offensive end as a member of the program's 1,000-point club.
He now joins OBU, coached by Jason Eaker, which is an NCAA Division II program and Great American Conference member.
This past season, the Bison were 22-9 and made it to the GAC tournament championship game in Bartlesville.
OBU lost 72-61 to Henderson State and was set to play in the NCAA Central Region quarterfinals before the coronavirus disease outbreak prompted the NCAA to cancel its postseason.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.