Southmoore’s Jordan Thompson and Tim Stogsdill have a few more honors to celebrate.
The Oklahoma Basketball Coaches Association released its 2019-20 Region 5 All-District boy’s basketball team Thursday. Thompson, the SaberCat senior, earned Player of the Year honors and his head coach, Stogsdill, earned the Coach of the Year award.
Southmoore enjoyed a 22-4 record this past season, en route to a No. 2 ranking in the final OSSAA rankings.
Southmoore’s final game ultimately was a 47-32 win over Lawton, which punched its ticket to the Class 6A boys state tournament. The SaberCats were denied another opportunity to compete for a championship, however, with concerns over COVID-19 forcing the OSSAA to postpone, and later cancel, the tournament.
It was still a strong year for the SaberCats, led by Thompson, who will further his playing career at Oklahoma Baptist. Both Thompson and Stogsdill also earned the Central Oklahoma Athletic Conference's Player of the Year and Coach of the Year honors, respectively.
Joining Thompson on the Region 5 All-District Team: Norman High’s Ben Emmert, Southmoore’s Sam Godwin and Community Christian’s Josh Martin.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.