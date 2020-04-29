The Southmoore boys basketball duo of Sam Godwin and Jordan Thompson earned All-State selections, the Oklahoma Coaches Association announced Wednesday.
Godwin, an imposing forward signed with Wofford, and Thompson, signed to play at Oklahoma Baptist, led the SaberCats to an incredible 2019-20 season.
Southmoore went 22-4, and at times ranked No. 1 in the OSSAA coaches poll. The SaberCats made their second consecutive state tournament appearance but were unable to complete their season with the coronavirus shutting down the tournament.
Thompson, Southmoore's star guard, finished the year with 20.0 points, 4.1 rebounds and 3.0 steals per game. He was named The Transcript’s Player of the Year, as well as the Central Oklahoma Athletic Conference Player of the Year.
Godwin, an All-Transcript first-team selection, averaged 16.0 points, 10.0 rebounds and 3.0 blocks his senior season.
They'll represent Southmoore on the Large West squad, which includes players from Classes 4A, 5A and 6A.
