All remaining Oklahoma high school regular-season and championship events are canceled with the State Board of Education voting to close public school buildings on Wednesday.
Oklahoma public schools will pivot to distance learning for the remainder of the 2019-20 academic calendar. The decision puts an end, however, to all spring semester extracurricular activities.
Class 2A, 3A, 4A, 5A and 6A's boys and girls state basketball tournament will not crown a champion this season, leaving the Norman High girls, Moore girls and Southmoore boys without an opportunity to finish their respective seasons.
It also ends all spring sports, which includes baseball, golf, soccer, slow-pitch softball and track and field, that were in early stages of their seasons before all activities were suspended.
