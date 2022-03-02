OKLAHOMA CITY — Jeremiah Johnson walked into the Putnam City North gym about 90 minutes before Wednesday night’s Class 6A regional final against his former team.
The Norman North transfer, a junior who stars for the Timberwolves, exchanged hugs and handshakes with his former coaches and teammates.
“It’s emotional a little bit,” he said. “But I try not to think about it too much and just remember I still gotta win for my team, Norman North.”
At stake was a spot in Friday’s area championship game. Johnson and his teammates were up to the task against Putnam City North, the No. 4 seed and a team looking to make its sixth-straight trip to the state tournament.
Fifth-seeded Norman North withstood a barrage of made 3-pointers, and Kevin Overton hit some big shots down the stretch to give the T-Wolves an advantage. PC North’s Anthony Leonard missed a layup at the buzzer to seal the T-Wolves’ come-from-behind win, 59-58.
Overton scored 22 points, including a pair of free throws with 29.3 left, to give Norman North a 57-56 lead. Zander Baker answered with a short floater over Overton’s outstretched arms to give the Lancers the lead.
Norman North got the ball back with :14.5 remaining and Overton delivered again, this time making a contested layup to set up the game’s final play with six ticks left on the clock.
North coach Kellen McCoy said the plan was to foul Leonard in the backcourt, but he eluded guard Nate Atkinson and drove to the basket for what would have been the winning shot.
“Our guys did a great job of walling up at the rim and he missed it,” McCoy said.
Johnson added 18 points for the Timberwolves (16-7), who will play for the area championship and a chance at a state tournament berth Friday at Noble High School. Putnam City North (16-5) also advances to the area tournament as regional runner-up.
“It was a war. That was a war of a game,” McCoy said. “Back and forth. They punched us, we punched them back. We just tried to tell our guys to keep their composure, and those guys did a good job of making plays when we needed them too, not being afraid of the moment and attacking.”
The T-Wolves led 17-12 after one quarter, but Putnam City North heated up in the second, outscoring their opponents 19-11 for a 31-28 lead at halftime. Ray Jeffries came off the bench to sink two 3-point shots and Baker made another with 2:22 left to give the Lancers their first lead since the opening seconds of the game.
Putnam City North, which made nine 3-point shots, led 50-47 after three quarters. The T-Wolves regained the lead on a drive to the basket by Johnson, who endured taunts of “you should have stayed” by some in the raucous crowd.
Norman North fell behind again, this time 54-51, before Johnson hit a jumper to pull the T-Wolves to within a point.
Putnam City North had possession and a 54-53 lead with 1:30 left when Overton attempted to steal the ball and it went out of bounds. An official ruled it went off Overton’s knee and gave it back to the Lancers.
The official then conferred with another official and the call was reversed, giving Norman North the ball with 1:10 remaining. Atkinson then found Johnson for a layup to give North a 55-54 lead with 1:10 to go.
Leonard made a couple of free throws to give the Lancers a 56-55 lead with 47 seconds to go, setting the stage for Overton’s heroics.
“It felt good to come in and just know what it meant for our teammate (Johnson) to come into his old gym and get the win,” Overton said. “ We didn’t even worry about the crowd and it worked out.
“This is the best team game we played, staying positive, staying together, not letting every bad thing that happens to us affect us. We knew we could win in the end, we just had to finish the game.”