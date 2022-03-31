The 2022 boys and girls All-State basketball teams have been released and three Norman-area players were honored.
On the boys side, Norman North’s Kevin Overton earned a spot on the Large West team, while Community Christian's Cade Bond was selected for the Small West team. Overton transfered to Norman North before his senior season and helped lead the Timberwolves to the state tournament while averaging 18.2 points per game.
Bond, a 6-1 guard, led the Royals on a deep run in the state tournament that ended in a last-second loss in the state championship game. He led all scorers in that game with 20 points, and hit a pair of clutch free throws to tie the game in the closing seconds.
The boys All-State game will be on Thursday, July 28 at Jenks High School. The Small West and Small East teams will tip off first at 7 p.m., with the large schools following them at 8:30 p.m.
The Oklahoma Girls Basketball Coaches Association named Jaki Rollins to the girls' Large West All-State team. The senior provided some consistency during an up-and-down year for the Tigers that ended one game short of another state tournament berth.
The girls’ game will be held at Mustang High School on June 4. The large schools will go first at 2 p.m., followed by the middle-sized schools at 3:30, and the small schools at 5.