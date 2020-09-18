High school cross country: Previewing the 15th annual OK Runner Classic

The 15th Annual OK Runner Classic returns to Norman High's home course at Irving Middle School Saturday with a few pandemic-friendly tweaks.
This year's field will include a combined 18 programs between Class 5A and 6A and 14 programs from 3A and 4A.
The 5A and 6A programs will be split into three pods of six teams, while the 3A and 4A schools will be split into two pods of seven teams as a COVID precaution.
Here is a breakdown of the pods:
• Pod 1: Girls race at 8 a.m., boys race at 8:30 a.m. — Norman High, Edmond Santa Fe, Westmoore, Edmond Memorial, Putnam City, Putnam West
• Pod 2: Girls race at 10:30 a.m., boys race at 11 a.m. — Norman North, Piedmont, Mustang, Santa Fe South, Mount St. Mary, Classen SAS
• Pod 3: Girls race at 1 p.m., boys race at 1:30 p.m. — Noble, McGuinness, Durant, U.S. Grant, Shawnee, Northwest Classen
• Pod 4: Girls race at 3:30 p.m., boys race at 3:50 p.m. — Community Christian Harrah, Seminole, Cache, Plainview, Casady, Byng
• Pod 5: Girls race at 6 p.m., boys race at 6:20 p.m. — Heritage Hall, Marietta, Madill, Christo Rey OKC, Elk City, Bethany, Purcell
Local glance
• Community Christian: The Royals won both the Class 2A-4A girls and boys division at the Oklahoma Baptist University Invitational a week ago.
The CCS boys had five runners place in the top 10 with sophomore Trenton Weber placing first with a time of 16:59.17. Senior Maverick Stephenson finished second at 17:20.78, sophomore Jasper Cain took fifth with a time of 18:18.23, senior Jacob Humphrey placed seventh at 18:25.62 and junior Carter Craig checked in at eighth with a time of 18:29.69.
Junior Haley Smith led the CCS girls with a first-place finish, finishing the 2-mile run in 12:56.73. Bethany Jeffries, a CCS freshman, finished in 13:41.01 to take eighth.
Kendal Gilleland, Gracie Sanders and Cameron Craig finished in 10th, 11th and 12th place, respectively.
• Noble: The Noble girls placed first at the Moore #R4RYK XC Invitational last weekend behind stellar performances from senior Carly Williams and sophomores Autumn Hickok, Leah Hickok and Kenzie Heeke.
Autumn Hickok paced the Bears with a time of 20:41.34 to finish sixth overall. Leah Hickok placed seventh, Williams came in at eighth and Heeke took 11th.
The Noble boys placed eighth at the event. Brayllen Freeman, a junior, finished with a team-best time of 18:04.32 to finish 16th in the individual standings. Sophomore Kamden Myers and senior Austin Buff placed 31st and 33rd with times of 18:33.56 and 18:36.49, respectively.
• Norman High: The NHS boys and girls have been off since Sept. 4, when they competed at the Carl Albert Invitational.
The NHS boys finished seventh in the team standings, fueled by Griffin Storm's time of 17:12.87. Storm, a Tiger senior, placed 16th at the event.
The NHS girls finished 18th at the Midwest City event. Sophomore Chloe Soto and senior Patricia Kastens led the Tigers with times of 23:31.58 and 23:40.29, respectively.
• Norman North: Senior Jade Robinson and freshman Kinley Kite finished first and second, respectively, at the Moore #R4RYK XC Invitational last weekend. Robinson led the field with a time of 19:42.89, while Kite finished the 5K run in 20:05.31. The North girls finished third as a team behind Noble and Moore High in the girls varsity race.
The North boys finished sixth as a team with junior Will Bradley leading the way. The T-Wolf runner finished in 18:04.74 for 17th place. Freshman Jack Lindley wasn't far behind with a time of 18:10.99 to place in the top 20.