Community Christian coach Mat McIntosh had a message for his team after Friday's game.
“This is the biggest 11-man win in the history of our school,” he said.
McIntosh said the Royals' 27-7 win over Bethel all but solidifies their No. 2 seed in their district for the playoffs, unless something “goofy happens” between now and next week.
“The number two seed sets us up, playoff bracket wise, in a great spot,” McIntosh said. “So that’s why it’s so historic, it sets up the next few weeks for us really well.”
The historic game didn't start out promising. After a scoreless first quarter that saw promising drives come up empty, the second quarter was not much better aside from scoring a touchdown.
Something was missing.
“At half, the truth was we played way better than we thought they had played and the score just didn’t reflect it,” McIntosh said. “So our conversation to them was this, ‘guys from what we saw as coaches we feel like we are really the better team and we just got to execute,’ and our guys agreed.”
To come out strong in the second half, they needed a spark. Their defense, more specifically Bai Jobe, provided them with that boost.
Jobe scooped a fumble and took it 34 yards to the house for his first career touchdown. Jobe would also give the Royals another touchdown three possessions later with a 20-yard fumble recovery he took to the end zone.
“We’re so proud of him,” McIntosh said. “This is week six of [Jobe] ever playing football. He didn’t start the year with us, he’s never played football before. He’s one heck of an athlete.”
Throughout the game Bethel could not get anything going on offense. They were constantly contained and were rarely allowed to pick up a first down, only converting six through the first three quarters.
In addition to their defense, discipline proved to be another key factor for the Royals in their victory over Bethel. Throughout the entire game they were able to hold themselves to only three penalties compared to Bethel’s 12.
After the game, McIntosh continued to drill into his team not only how historic this win was, but how he wants them to go out and have “six more historic wins” in the postseason.
“Our season isn’t ending in October," he said, "and it doesn’t have to end in November."
Now at 8-1, CCS' game against Lexington at 7 p.m. next Friday means little in regards to their playoff positioning, but McIntosh still wants his group to finish the season strong. As he put it, he does “not want to end a season like this 8-2.”
“Our defense is playing really well," he said, "offensively we’ve had a few games now where we’re getting yardage but they were getting bogged down at the goal line and we’ve got to work on finishing off those drives."
