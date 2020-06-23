High school football: Community Christian's veteran group built to extend playoff streak

The foundation for a quality Community Christian football program has been in place for some time.
In back-to-back seasons, the Royals have built a team worthy of the playoffs. And within CCS' walls, they don't expect that trend to stop in 2020.
“This is a year that we're really excited about,” CCS coach Mat McIntosh said.
The senior class the Royals return elevated the program to new heights as sophomores in 2018, making the Class 2A state playoffs a year after not winning one game as freshmen.
They made it to the postseason again as juniors and will try for a third trip this year.
"When our guys who were seniors this coming year were freshmen, we took our lumps that year," McIntosh said. "But one thing that we said repeatedly among the coaches and told our guys all along that if they would stick with it and work hard, that by the time these guys were seniors, they would have the opportunity to be a good football team.”
Indeed, they have become a good football team and figure to stay that way, despite moving districts in Class 2A.
The Royals lost their most dynamic player with receiver Jackson Bush's matriculation to college but with 17 total starters returning, the program has all the pieces to make another state playoff run.
CCS’ offensive line returns multiple standouts, including Harry Shuman and Josh Vordenbaum, along with starting quarterback Boyce McIntosh.
The Royals’ secondary is also in good standing with Kallen Montgomery and Alex Hoselton returning after combining for 95 tackles and two interceptions last season.
Mat McIntosh is also excited for senior Gunnar Colvin to return to the field after missing his entire junior campaign.
Colvin saw playing time as a freshman and sophomore but underwent season-ending surgery before the start of the Royals’ 2019 campaign. Colvin will likely plug into a starting role at linebacker or safety, while also providing an option as a slot receiver.
• Key question: Can Community Christian make a third-straight trip to the postseason?
CCS' expectations are as high as ever with playoff berths becoming more of a norm. And the experience coach Mat McIntosh will enjoy from his 2020 group should help the Royals navigate a tricky District 2A-3, which will make a third consecutive playoff appearance challenging.
“When [the districts] were released, my initial thought was it didn't get any easier for us … from top to bottom, we think our district will be tougher this coming year,” McIntosh said.
“Washington will no doubt be the head of the class of our district. But then after Washington, there's going to be realistically five teams that have a shot after them to make the playoffs, so we'll have to be ready to play every district game that we've got this year.”
Washington aside, the district features Bethel, Christian Heritage, Crooked Oak, Holdenville, Lexington and Purcell. Lexington and Purcell were playoff teams in Class 2A and Class 3A, respectively, last season, while Bethel and Christian Heritage reached the five-win threshold.
• Key returner: Harry Shuman. The Community Christian senior brings a wealth of experience to both offense and defense. He racked up 40 tackles, including eight for a loss at nose guard last season. He also served as CCS’ left tackle.
“Harry will be a leader for our offensive and defensive line,” McIntosh said. “He'll be a three-year starter for us this fall and has been one of our best lineman every year that he's played for us. With another year under his belt, we're really excited for Harry and depend a lot on him for our success this coming year.”
• Key game: Oct. 9 vs. Washington. Both Community Christian and Washington were in District 2A-7 last season. Despite district realignment, the schools are still in the same league and the Royals get the Warriors at home this year. Washington went 12-1 last season and will be a popular choice to finish first in 2A-3.
Community Christian 2020 glance
• Coach: Mat McIntosh (18-34, 6th season)
• 2019 record: 5-6
• Returning starters: 9 offense, 8 defense
Community Christian 2020 schedule
Aug. 28 vs. Crossings Christian
Sept. 4 vs. Bridge Creek
Sept. 11 at OKC Patriots
Sept. 25 vs. Holdenville
Oct. 2 at Crooked Oak
Oct. 9 vs. Washington
Oct. 15 at Christian Heritage Academy
Oct. 22 at Purcell
Oct. 30 vs. Bethel
Nov. 6 at Lexington