Daniel Hishaw has worn his University of Kansas football gear at every chance since he officially signed with the Jayhawks in December.
But Hishaw didn’t hold a ceremony for that occasion. He wanted to wait until the late period to join one of the program’s biggest signing groups in recent memory.
Moore had seven football players sign after the Lions made a run to the 6A-1 state semifinals last fall. That included an upset over Edmond Santa Fe in the state quarterfinals.
Hishaw didn’t want to miss one last gathering.
“I wanted to do my ceremony with all my football brothers,” Hishaw said. “[Last season] was something you can’t explain. We’d all been through it since we were in elementary — played together, played against each other. We’ve always been friends, did everything together.”
Hishaw could play offense or defense at KU. He was a two-way star for Moore and compiled 3,153 yards from scrimmage and 41 touchdowns, before being named The Transcript’s Offensive Player of the Year.
