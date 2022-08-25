MUSTANG — There may have been some confusion at the end.
When Norman North and Mustang’s two-quarter, running-clock scrimmage began Thursday evening, the PA announcer at Bronco Stadium announced each team would have one timeout per quarter.
Yet, on the sheet given Timberwolves coach Justin Jones, he said, each team was given two timeouts, total, and with time running out, Jones convinced the officials he had one coming despite using one just moments earlier.
They gave it to him and Will Sutherlin’s 36-yard field goal lifted the T-Wolves to a 17-14 victory, presuming a scrimmage can be won.
Two things made it possible.
One, as they did last week action against Midwest City and Edmond North, the T-Wolves continued to execute offensively at a very high level.
Two, the T-Wolves managed to get two defensive stops against a program that beat them 49-48 last season, eventually going all the way to the Class 6A-I state semifinals, where Mustang fell 17-10 to Jenks.
North’s first defensive stop came on Mustang’s first possession and was aided by a pair of incompletions, one a drop. But the last one came on Mustang’s final drive and had more to do with the T-Wolves than the Broncos.
After a first-down incompletion, Lane Painter broke up a second-down pass, almost picking it off. Then on third down junior defensive end Finn Smith, new to the program after previously playing baseball, turned in a sack of Mustang quarterback Tristen Russell.
“It was just kind of getting everybody settled into play,” Jones said. “I think once we got our cleats in the ground, we were pretty good.”
In two other series, North’s defense pushed Mustang to third down, but failed to get the last stop. Not helping that cause was the Broncos running a tempo offense, even in a scrimmage.
“We struggled a little last week,” Painter said. “And I think that we really came back and showed that we can be a dominating force.”
North was explosive with the ball.
The T-Wolves’ first play from scrimmage was a 6-yard run from Chapman McKown. Their second was a 55-yard run from McKown that included a clean break through the line, eluding two would-be tacklers on the way to the left sideline from which he scampered the final 40 yards.
North’s third play from scrimmage was an 8-yard completion to Cole Warren and its fourth a 65-yard strike up the middle, quarterback Cam Sixkiller connecting with Jackson Lundquist in-stride and deep.
Sixkiller completed 5 of 7 passes for 106 yards, suffering one drop. His only off-target toss didn’t miss by much, trying to hit Cason Cabbiness in the end zone from 21 yards on the last snap before Sutherlin’s field goal.
“I’ll be thinking about that one all night,” Sixkiller said. “I won’t be thinking about winning the scrimmage. I’ll be thinking about that one pass all night tonight and probably the next couple of days.”
Earlier in the same drive, Sixkiller may have delivered his most impressive play, having to turn away to pick up an off-target shotgun snap, then turning back toward the play in front of him with almost no time, immediately finding Brayden Dorney for a toss to the right side he juked into a 14-yard gain.
In all, the T-Wolves picked up 179 yards in just 14 snaps, one of them an 18-yard completion to Cabbiness that came back on an ineligible-receiver-down-field call.
“It shows that we can do it [against] anyone,” Sixkiller said. “I mean, we knew [that], it’s just a matter of doing it and staying together.”
The T-Wolves did it.
Next week, they get to try doing it for real at the season-opening Crosstown Clash.
