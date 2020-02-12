Little Axe has tabbed Ethan Feuerborn as its football program's next head coach.
Feuerborn was approved as the Indians’ coach during Little Axe's Board of Education meeting on Monday, Little Axe athletics director Bryant Briggs confirmed to The Transcript.
Feuerborn most recently served as an offensive line coach for Choctaw, which went 8-4 and reached the Class 6A-II state semifinals last season.
Feuerborn replaces Matt Lane, who resigned from the position following the 2019 season. He'll guide Little Axe in its first season back in Class 3A in a district that includes Dickson, Kingston, Lone Grove, Madill, Pauls Valley, Plainview and Sulphur.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.