Noble had its season come to an end on Friday night, but the work is just getting started.
The Bears are only graduating eight seniors this year, meaning the rest of their team will come back hungry and ready to win.
“We’re a young football team, you look out there: sophomore quarterback, sophomore wide receivers, junior and sophomore running backs,” Noble coach Greg George said. “We’re going to be OK.”
Pointing to how young their team is, junior Trevor Lorenz cannot wait to see how the offseason plays out between both the new and returning players.
“I takeaway a big-time learning curve for the next year coming up,” Lorenz said. “I’m really excited for those younger kids to get older. I think everything will flow easier, I think we’ll learn the offense a lot better than we did this year, things will just go a lot differently. We’re 1,000% going to be a different team next year than we were this year.”
Lorenz said chemistry has been key throughout this season and that it is now something he looks forward to continuing through the offseason.
“We gotta continue to bond with each other throughout the offseason,” Lorenz said. “Especially through the wide receivers and the quarterback. We all love our quarterback so much. Colin Fisher’s a great guy and I think we all look forward to just bond with one another and be more fundamentally sound throughout each game as opposed to just going out there and doing our own thing.”
Unlike Lorenz, eight players played their final game of their high school career on Friday night, a milestone which takes an emotional toll on everyone involved.
“It hasn’t set in yet, I still want to go back out there and finish,” senior Sean Gillespie said. “I know the fourth quarter is finished but I still think there’s another fourth quarter, it just hasn’t set in.”
This senior season, in his own words, was a “rollercoaster” from COVID-19 and the constant threat of quarantine looming over their heads, to a lackluster 3-8 finish to the year.
It was not necessarily what Gillespie had in mind for his last year of high school football.
“It was a crazy year. To start out, we weren’t able to practice in the spring, we had a couple kids quarantined, things started out slow then it picked up. All in all it was just an up-and-down season,” Gillespie said.
Even though in numbers the seniors may be few, the impact they left on this team and what they all have gone through will forever be remembered, George said.
“I love them, they give me everything they got week in and week out,” George said. “They’ve been part of some great success here. They were part of a quarterfinal team; then there was a year we didn’t make it and then they were part of a semifinal team when they were freshmen; so they’ve had success here.”
George said he would do anything for those eight guys and although it’s not the ending he wanted to give those guys he’s proud of all the work they gave him even amidst the absurdity that is 2020.
