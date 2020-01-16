Norman High’s Jaden Bray might have a tough time topping his previous week.
First, he picked up Division I football offers from Iowa State and Eastern Michigan. He then led NHS’ boys basketball team to a 55-37 win over Bishop McGuinness behind a team-high 14 points on Saturday.
The NHS junior’s football interest has grown since catching 40 passes for 936 yards and 11 touchdowns last season.
He’s now focused on helping NHS navigate a difficult start to its 2019-20 season on the hardwood.
The Tigers are 4-7, which includes marquee wins over 6A’s No. 17 Edmond Santa Fe, 5A’s No. 12 Lawton MacArthur, 4A’s No. 13 Bishop McGuinness.
After nearly a week off, Bray and the Tigers visit Edmond North at 7:30 p.m., Friday.
