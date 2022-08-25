Talking about his team a couple of weeks before opening night, Norman North football coach Justin Jones took a moment to reference Timberwolves football played under his predecessor, Brent Barnes.
“Maybe it’s a Norman North thing,” he said, “but we might be back to [a] traditional high-powered offense and trying to patch it together defensively.”
Could be.
On the one hand, you’ve got what wide receiver Brayden Dorney said about the unit — “Defensively, I think we’re the most athletic we’ve ever been” — and on the other, only four starters return from a unit that gave up a bunch of points the first half of last season, before turning stingy the rest of the way.
Beyond that, though Norman North and Norman High have traded districts, the T-Wolves now in 6AI-1, the number of doubly difficult east-side opponents in the loop has risen by 50 percent.
Previously, North had to worry about Owasso and Union. This season, back-to-back-to-back to open the district slate, the T-Wolves play host to Bixby and Broken Arrow, before traveling to Jenks.
Bixby, winner of four straight state championships and 49 straight games, has been elevated to Class 6AI for the first time this season.
The good news may be, despite no linebackers returning to the starting lineup, two returning starters are no stranger to making plays and tackles.
Parker Andrews, a senior defensive end, returns after contributing 68 tackles, 5 1/2 for loss and seven hurries, while safety Mason Pace returns after making 90 tackles and recovering two fumbles.
Pace acknowledges the athleticism Dorney mentioned, but is a realist, too.
“We have so many athletic people,” he said. “I feel like once we get those people to their full potential, that they don’t even know yet; they have so many more levels they can bring to the table. Once we get there, that’ll be a good defense.”
In addition to Andrews, defensive end Isaac Morgan is also a returning starter and there’s reason to believe a new linebacking unit may turn out to be a good one.
Austin Vincent had a bunch of tackles, 43, for a guy who didn’t start last season and Carver Rodgers, despite having no tackles last season, has stood out in camp.
“One of the most athletic guys that we have on the team,” Jones said.
On the difficult side, no team in the state may face a tougher opening district slate than North.
On the bright side, how the T-Wolves fare against the back end of their schedule — Jenks, Southmoore, Westmoore, Enid — may be what determines their playoff standing.
Additionally, for the first time six teams in each district will reach the playoffs, with byes being awarded to the district champ and runner up.
If North can put its defense together by regular season’s end, it may be right on time.
“Me being a defensive guy, if I had to pick, I would want to have a championship defense year in and year out,” Jones said. “But I will tell you, I’m really comfortable with our offense … that gives us a great sense of comfort.”
Time enough, perhaps, for the other unit to find those levels Pace was taking about.
“If we’re going to really make inroads and have a chance in the playoffs,” Jones said, “by week eight, nine, we better be playing really good defense.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.