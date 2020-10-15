Before removing his headset for the night, Justin Jones had one final message to his assistant coaches as Norman North put the finishing touches on a 35-28 win over Moore.
“We are finally growing up as a football program,” Jones said.
The T-Wolves (3-2, 2-1 District 6A-I-2) and Lions were even entering the fourth quarter. North quarterback Jackson Remualdo scored a 6-yard touchdown early in the period to break the tie and the defense stopped Moore on its next two possessions.
It’s been a gradual process for North, which hosts Putnam City at 7 p.m. today, to get to this point. North went 2-8 in 2018 and 3-7 last season.
The T-Wolves have been competitive in plenty of those losses, but finishing them has been the struggle the program has had to overcome.
“Two years ago, we probably would have lost that (Moore) game,” Jones said. “We've been forged by fire. Those guys grew up taking it on the chin, taking lumps, and understand that, hey, we can go be a good football team."
North has shown a propensity for being a good football team, even in its two losses.
North's first defeat came to Yukon, falling 41-24 during a week where one-third of its roster was out due to COVID-19 reasons. The T-Wolves’ other loss was a 33-22 setback to top-ranked Owasso.
“It might not be a moral victory, but it was dang sure a measuring stick for us,” Jones said. “The proof was in the pudding that our guys understand that this is the best team and if we just go out there, execute at a high level and just go play our game that we can at least go compete.”
North fell short on a few opportunities to ensure its upset bid against the Rams, but it further validated the progress the program has made.
It will try to show that same fight today against an athletic Putnam City (3-2, 1-1) team, which is coming off a 21-17 loss to Southmoore.
The game will be available locally on FM 98.5.
• Norman High heads to Westmoore: Coming off of a lopsided loss to Jenks, Norman High (1-3, 1-2 District 6A-I-1) will make the short trip to face Westmoore at Moore Stadium at 7 p.m. today.
Both the Tigers and Jaguars are trying to fight their way back into the playoff picture with the teams sitting at fifth and sixth place, respectively, in the district standings.
Last year’s meeting between the programs carried plenty of postseason weight, lifting NHS to a second consecutive state playoff appearance over Westmoore.
The programs’ roles from last season have reversed, however, as Westmoore is now the veteran group, while NHS is less experienced.
The game will be available locally on KREF-AM 1400 and FM 99.3.
• Little Axe returns home to face Dickson: Little Axe (0-5, 0-3 District 3A-2) returns home following a 70-0 loss to Kingston last Friday and will host Dickson (0-6, 0-3) at 7 p.m. today.
It’s been a difficult first season for coach Ethan Feuerborn’s program; though, Little Axe is focused on developing its young roster, which has been hampered by injuries and COVID 19-related obstacles.
“It’s all about getting kids to buy into the program,” Feuerborn said. “Year 1 is all about compliance and discipline. … Every week we’re focused on getting them bought in and we feel like they’re doing that.”
