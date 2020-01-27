The Oklahoma Coaches Association announced 2020’s All-State football rosters on Monday.
Norman High quarterback Cade Horton and offensive lineman Ben Sparks will represent the Tigers for the West squad. Norman North offensive lineman Logan Furnish will also represent the West as an All-State selection.
Moore running back Jayce Gardner will join the Norman products in the West’s offense, while Moore’s Daniel Hishaw Jr. was chosen as a defensive back for the West defense. Hishaw will partner with Noble defensive tackle Hunter Largent, who also made the All-State team.
Horton threw for 3,084 yards, 26 touchdowns on 176 of 271 passing for the Tigers in 2019. Sparks didn’t allow any sacks and anchored an offensive line that allowed NHS’ rushers to average 7.2 yards per carry.
Furnish starred at center for the T-Wolves. He’s committed to continue his football career at Northeastern State University.
Gardner, who’s committed to Central Oklahoma, rushed for 1,795 yards and 11 touchdowns in 2019. His former teammate, Hishaw, will join him at the All-State game in Tulsa on July 31 following the Lions’ run to the Class 6A-I state semifinals.
Largent, who’s also headed to UCO, is coming off a 121-tackle season for the Bears. Largent's now-former head coach, Greg George, will be in Tulsa as an assistant for the West squad.
