The OSSAA has released its football districts for the 2020-21 and 2021-22 seasons.
Norman High and Westmoore remain in District 6A-I-1, which also includes Broken Arrow, Edmond Memorial, Edmond Santa Fe, Enid, Jenks and Yukon.
Norman North, Moore and Southmoore are in District 6A-I-2 with Edmond North, Mustang, Owasso, Union and district newcomer Putnam City.
Noble will return to 5A-1 to defend last season’s district championship. The Bears will be joined by Altus, Ardmore, Capitol Hill, Duncan, El Reno, Lawton MacArthur and Southeast.
Little Axe moves to Class 3A, where the Indians will be in District 3A-2 with Dickson, Kingston, Lone Grove, Madill, Pauls Valley, Plainview and Sulphur.
Community Christian switches from Class 2A-7 to 2A-3, where the Royals will be with Bethel, Christian heritage, Crooked Oak, Holdenville, Lexington, Purcell and Washington.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.