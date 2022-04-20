High school football in Oklahoma will see some significant changes with the approval of three new rule changes Wednesday.
The Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association approved proposals put forth by the Oklahoma Football Coaches Association and the Oklahoma Interscholastic Athletic Administrators Association at their April board meeting, according to a report by Cameron Jourdan of the Oklahoman.
Starting this fall, the OSSAA board voted to expand the playoffs in Classes 6A-I and 6A-II to allow six teams from each district to qualify. Previously, only four teams advanced with the state title game being decided in the third round.
Now the top two seeds from each district will receive a first-round bye, with the No. 3 seed playing the No. 6 seed and the No. 4 seed facing the No. 5 seed. The lowest advancing seed from these games will be matched up with the top seeded team in the next round.
Additionally, the extra round of playoff games will move the semifinal round to Thanksgiving week.
Last season, Norman High finished No. 5 in its district and would've made the playoffs under the new rule changes.
The other two changes will be making an impact on the smaller schools.
Starting in 2022, teams competing in the third round of the Class 2A, A and B playoffs will now have the option to play their game at a neutral site. This would allow teams to reduce their travel time in situations where schools would have to travel a long distance to play against another school.
Also, starting in 2024, Classes 2A, A and B will each be split into two divisions. Starting with the new redistricting cycle, each of the three classes will be split evenly based on their average daily membership numbers.
Each division will compete for its own state title in the same way that Classes 6A-I and 6A-II have since 2014.