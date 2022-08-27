Community Christian School coach Mat McIntosh, with Casady football players celebrating nearby, took the blame for the Royals' 31-24 loss Friday night at Royals Field.
"Your coach did not have you ready to play," told his players. "I've got to figure out what to do. We've got to fix it."
There were a few things that didn't go well in the Royals' season opener, which were highlighted by turnover issues. The Royals played sloppy football against the Cyclones and turned the ball over six times.
Those issues started right away, as senior Zach Darden, in his first varsity start at quarterback, fumbled the ball on the team's first play from scrimmage and threw an interception that was returned 50 yards for a touchdown on the Royals' next possession.
"It was the center, some of it was the quarterback taking his eyes off the ball," McIntosh said of the miscommunication between Darden and center Justin Skero. "Those guys have just got to put work in this week."
Penalties and bad snaps plagued CCS (0-1), which trailed 14-13 at halftime, but the Royals scored on two straight possessions in the third quarter — including an 82-yard scoring pass from Darden to Bai Jobe — to take a 24-14 lead with 4:03 remaining.
However, Community Christian's 10-point advantage was short-lived. Fifteen seconds later, Cyclones receiver Cole Phillips, who scored all four of his team's touchdowns, got behind Royals defensive back Christopher Gray and caught a 51-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Conner Richards to cut the lead to 24-21.
After the Royals' offense was unable to answer, Phillips caught a hitch pass from Richards and broke a tackle on his way to a 23-yard touchdown to make it 28-24 with 2:20 left in the third quarter.
Bai, a standout defensive end headed for Michigan State, fumbled a punt that was recovered by Casady to erase one fourth-quarter possession, and the Royals, after a bad snap on fourth-and 2 from their own 7-yard line, turned the ball over on downs.
Casady added a field goal to make it 31-24 with 4:19 left in the game.
After a slow start, Darden started to make some plays with CCS trailing 14-0 early in the second quarter. He ran for 26 yards on fourth-and-1 from the Royals 48-yard line. Three plays later he found Jobe over the middle for 25 yards and a touchdown to cut the Cyclones' lead in half.
There were some connections on the field between the two teams. Former CCS head coach Paul Potter called plays for the Royals, who replaced offensive coordinator Ty Pestidge. Prestidge was on the Casady sideline as head coach.
Pestidge's sons, Cliff and Cole, also left CCS to join him on the the Cyclones' staff.
"I don't like playing 'em," Ty Pestidge said of the Royals. "It's not fun."
There were some positives to build on, but McIntosh knows his team will need to play a lot better moving forward.
"One of the things we tell our guys always is players win games and coaches lose them," McIntosh said. "This was a very ugly game and our execution was very bad, and that's on the coaches."
